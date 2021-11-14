Send us a Text Message.

AVERSION TO COERCION

NOVEMBER 14, 2021 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 4

SHOW NOTES:

In Episode #4, we take a look at the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and how the Nuremburg Code may apply to them. We dig into a few scientific papers related to the topic and also consider the ethical implications of coercive techniques being employed by governments and corporations. We recognize that this is a difficult and nuanced subject that has divided many people. It is not possible to present an exhaustive analysis of the issue. My intentions are only to bring some things to light that have not been covered adequately, if at all, by mainstream media. Hopefully this episode will help give you some new perspectives to consider.

