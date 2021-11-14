The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
Aversion to Coercion
0:00
-33:02

Aversion to Coercion

subtlecain
Nov 14, 2021
Share

Send us a Text Message.

AVERSION TO COERCION

NOVEMBER 14, 2021      AARON SMITH      SEASON 1      EPISODE 4    

SHOW NOTES:

In Episode #4, we take a look at the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and how the Nuremburg Code may apply to them. We dig into a few scientific papers related to the topic and also consider the ethical implications of coercive techniques being employed by governments and corporations. We recognize that this is a difficult and nuanced subject that has divided many people. It is not possible to present an exhaustive analysis of the issue. My intentions are only to bring some things to light that have not been covered adequately, if at all, by mainstream media. Hopefully this episode will help give you some new perspectives to consider.

Thank you for your continued support! Please consider contributing via the links at the bottom of the show notes. Your contributions are a way to help produce this show, as I am not accepting any advertising money to mitigate the risk of having corporate interests influencing the content of The subtlecain Podcast!

I am now on Substack: https://subtlecain.substack.com

Here are the articles and quotes I referenced in today's episode:  

Nuremburg Trials: https://www.history.com/topics/world-war-ii/nuremberg-trials

"If all mankind minus one were of one opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind." — John Stuart Mill: https://www.azquotes.com/author/10083-John_Stuart_Mill

“With respect to his thinking about coercion, Mill is most famous for his views, in On Liberty, about what coercion is not fit to do: namely, be used to regulate people's behavior for their own good.” (John Stuart Mill: Stanford paper) https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/coercion

NIH Articles: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34407747 and https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7843207

FDA Media Release: https://www.fda.gov/media/150386/download

CNBC on liability: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/12/16/covid-vaccine-side-effects-compensation-lawsuit.html

Experimental and Clinical Transplantation article: http://www.ectrx.org/forms/ectrxcontentshow.php?year=2021&volume=19&issue=7&supplement=0&makale_no=0&spage_number=627&content_type=FULL%20TEXT

Is the Nuremburg Code law? https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJM199711133372006

Feel free to email me at subtlecain@protonmail.com with any questions or suggestions. Your support is always appreciated!

Substack Articles:
https://subtlecain.substack.com/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=substack_profile

Support the Show.

You are valued, you are loved, and you are worthy.

0 Comments
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain Podcast
The subtlecain podcast is devoted to helping truth-seekers navigate the complexities of the information age. Join your host, Aaron Smith, on a journey to sift and winnow through the narratives of the past and present with a critical eye, pumping out reason and piercing through the propaganda.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
subtlecain
Recent Episodes
Interview Dr. Joseph Sansone: Legal Battles and Learned Helplessness
  subtlecain
Interview James Roguski: Silence is Consent
  subtlecain
Interview Doc Malik: Don't Fall for the Fear
  subtlecain
Interview Patrick Wood: Mad World
  subtlecain
For Prion Out Loud Part 1
  subtlecain
They Blinded us with Science: Revisited
  subtlecain
Interview Hrvoje Moric: Happy Warrior
  subtlecain
Interview Iain Davis: The Disillusioned Blogger
  subtlecain