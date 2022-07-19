Send us a Text Message.

ANGRY CHAIR

JULY 18, 2022 AARON SMITH SEASON 1 EPISODE 31

SHOW NOTES:



Today, in Episode 31, we think through differences between dictatorships and totalitarian governments. We also discuss the societal implications of remaining silent and allowing a small group of ideologues to steer public discourse in unhealthy directions. And we take care of housekeeping details related to the timing of episode releases. Apologies for publishing this a day late. I hope you can fit it into your active schedule!



