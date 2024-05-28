Humbly, passed the threshold, you were cold amidst the calm
Reaching for an answer, trailing vespers of a cloud
Lying awake in bed, so afraid of the Light
You were called to be much more than just a creature of the night
And you were only just a child to my eyes, and I was only just a millstone ‘round your neck
And this was never going to end with happy smiles, and all that follows is the end
Wholly indiscriminate, the falling of the rain
A placating facsimile of the life you live in vain
Quiet desperation makes a solemn oath to change
But history will not acquiesce, a heavy iron chain
And you were only just a child to my eyes, and I was only just a millstone ‘round your neck
And this was never going to end with happy smiles, and all that follows is the end
Oh, my weary little ball of angst
Take your eyes off the scars I have made
Reach again for the joy that waits for you
The beautiful horizon, the finish line is Truth
And you were just a child to my eyes, and I was just a millstone 'round your neck
But this CAN end with happy smiles, all that follows never ends...
That touched my heart. Thank you.
A Canadian Grandma