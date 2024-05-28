Humbly, passed the threshold, you were cold amidst the calm

Reaching for an answer, trailing vespers of a cloud

Lying awake in bed, so afraid of the Light

You were called to be much more than just a creature of the night

And you were only just a child to my eyes, and I was only just a millstone ‘round your neck

And this was never going to end with happy smiles, and all that follows is the end

Wholly indiscriminate, the falling of the rain

A placating facsimile of the life you live in vain

Quiet desperation makes a solemn oath to change

But history will not acquiesce, a heavy iron chain

And you were only just a child to my eyes, and I was only just a millstone ‘round your neck

And this was never going to end with happy smiles, and all that follows is the end

Oh, my weary little ball of angst

Take your eyes off the scars I have made

Reach again for the joy that waits for you

The beautiful horizon, the finish line is Truth

And you were just a child to my eyes, and I was just a millstone 'round your neck

But this CAN end with happy smiles, all that follows never ends...

